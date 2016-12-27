“For the Son of God, Christ Jesus, who was preached among you by us—by me and Silvanus and Timothy—was not yes and no, but is yes in Him.

For as many as are the promises of God, in Him they are yes; therefore also through Him is our Amen to the glory of God through us.” II Corinthians 1:19-20.

This statement thunders with new hope for every person in every setting. This is a world-changer. Even if bad things/wrong things happen, God will use them as cobs to stoke the fires toward success.

Who doesn’t hit the terrain of deep struggle? Of mighty opposition? Yet, buried within what we would regard as negative is the positivity of God. But can we really buy into this marvel? The answer is yes.

The YES is because of what we know (believe) to be true about Jesus; he was resurrected from the dead. Life in Christ is all about this principle. God is so mighty that death is pregnant….pregnant with life. It will give birth to the YES.

Do bad things happen? Every day. To the masses? Every day. But something drastic–even marvelous–happens when we shift from believing what we can control to what He can. God knows how to turn the tables of demise into fruitful productivity of arise. That’s the message of the entire Bible.

Our problem is that we have let the troubles of life talk us out of the possibilities of God. Our hope, however, is that we become more certain of His strength… even in the very center of our weaknesses.

II Corinthians 12:9