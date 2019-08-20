I’ve been rather ‘challenged’ most of my life. I can relate to that Sam Cooke song “Don’t Know Much About History”. I also don’t know much about biology, a science book, or the French I took.

Consequently, I’ve pretty much stumbled along thru life, kicking the can of destiny, down the dust road of mediocrity….Until, that is, I happened to read and to hear what this new bunch of freshman Congressional Representatives were saying about our good country, The U.S.A.!

As I observed, and listened to, this so called “squad” of America haters and bashers running down our nation, it came to me suddenly, that I’m pretty smart, at least when compared to them! And, so are you reader.

I won’t mention what political party they represent. I’m sensitive like that, and I don’t want to ruffle anyone’s ‘feathers’. I don’t want to say anything controversial here, but it just seems like, they’re rowing their ‘boat’ with only one oar in the water!

What Alexandria O. Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, have in common is a hatred of America, and a distorted view of what good ole “Uncle Sam” stands for. I call them and their cohorts the “Fraud Squad”! Back where I come from, we would say “All Hat – No Cattle”!

This new realization of my intellectual powers, as compared with the “Fraud Squad”, has led me to write an ‘in depth’ treatise on the history of the world, according to my relatives. Much of World History has happened because of what many of my relatives did to “cause” it to happen!

Now, don’t be offended, because, ya see, we might be related, you and I, if you go back far enough!

IT all started when Grandpa Adam ate a ‘golden delicious’ apple, that he shouldn’t have. Actually, Grandpa claimed that “Granny Eve made him do it”. I believe Grandpa Adam, because my own wife has made me do a lot of things that I shouldn’t have!

Well…they got kicked out of the Garden of Eden. Later on, Granny Eve had Uncle Cain, and then Uncle Able came along. Uncle Cain was a farmer, while uncle Able became a shepherd.

One day they each made sacrifices to the Lord. But God, for some reason, favored Uncle Able’s nice lamb chop sacrifice over Uncle Cain’s offering of chic-pea dip. This got Uncle Cain’s temper to boiling! So…Uncle Cain decided to whop his bro. up side of the head with a hickory club! And that “kilt” Able!

Then the Lord said “Yo! Where are Thou’s bro.?” That’s when Uncle Cain said, “Like seriously, am I my bros keeper?”

Uncle Cain ended up in the Land of Nod for the rest of his life! This pretty much “set the stage” for the rest of World History.

A few eons later people got pretty evil! I’ve heard that some giants helped cause this, but I don’t really know. All I do know is that it got so bad that God decided to destroy the world with a flood! But, that He would preserve what He thought was worth preserving.

He called on my Uncle Noah to build a big boat that would save two of each animal on earth.

Now, Uncle Noah was a good man, but he liked to take a lot of union breaks and Mondays off. So, it took him 50 to 75 years to complete the project! Some say 120 years, but I think that might be stretching it!

Uncle Noah was also a bit ‘Absent Minded’ which caused him to forget the unicorns!

Anyway, Uncle Noah, Aunt Naamah, and their three sons and wives, got thru the 40 days and 40 nights of torrential rain and landed on Mt. Ararat. So my cousins and their wives started world history all over again.

A lot of bad stuff happened, like the Tower of Babel and world history was frought with trouble.

Although, there were some good things that happened along the way.

One day, in the year 20,003 B.C., a little tyke by the name of Uble-Uble, of whom my Neanderthal Uncle Bo-Hunk and Aunt Yum-Yum, were the proud parents, did something to change the world!

Uble-Uble was an active little guy, always beating on something, or scratching and biting the pet dinosaur or turning the Saber Tooth Tiger loose! Active.

Now back then everything folks ate was raw! Raw onions, raw liver, raw shrimp, raw cake, raw soup! Raw everything!

One afternoon little Uble-Uble was out beating on everything in site with a chunk of flint rock. Uble-Uble hit the dog, the dinosaur, and then started to beat on another piece of rock. When, “all of a sudden” a spark got the dry grass on fire and burned the entire village down!

Needless to say, little Uble-Uble was in double trouble! Uncle Bo-Hunk was proceeding to tan Uble-Uble’s rear end, when Aunt Yum-Yum exclaimed, “Don’t do it dear Bo-Hunk!”

“Why,” grunted Bo-Hunk, “Uble-Uble be bad boy! Ooh ooh ah ah eh eh eh!”

“Because our little one just accidentally invented fire!” said Yum-Yum.

“eee eh ooo ooo oh oh?” queried Uncle Bo-Hunk.

“And guess what else?” Aunt Yum-Yum asked, with her mouth full of B-B-Q Woolly Mammoth burger.

“Mmm Mmm, that Woolly Mammoth burger smell good Yum-Yum!”

“I know, because I just invented cooking,” said Yum-Yum proudly.

And from then on, until even today, when anything tastes good, we still say “Yum-Yum!”

Coming up, Part II, when my Treatise on the History of the World, (according to my relatives) explains some exciting events and inventions!) And, if you stay “glued” to my version of World History, we may get to the root of what the “Fraud Squad”, that I spoke about “In the Beginning” of this article is all about. See you in the future!

Uncle Davis M. Burrus