Trying to negotiate the twists and turns in our trek can be both fascinating as well as disturbing. Little goes on well but what upset or interference….interferes. We can’t seem to catch a break. Our intentions are good. We even find that we have succeeded in places. But the DistractorFactor walks right in and sits down in the middle of many a good day.

If we are not intentional, we will surrender the glory of now by focusing upon the disruption which was intended in the first place to disrupt. This has been the tactic of Satan and his dark forces all along. Rob. Distort. Fake out. Blur. Mislead. Redirect down an unfruitful path of wasted effort.

Jesus says that he came that we might have life and have it abundantly. So…you doing okay with abundance? Are you noticing it? Experiencing it? Sharing it?

This is one of the strongest facets regarding the Kingdom of God; it is actually immeasurable. I heard a man say that we are to have an unbelievable faith. How odd. How truly wonderfully odd. We are to have a faith that is unbelievable! Our problem is that we try to develop a faith that is believable according to our measures of impact and weight and reason. Yet, God promises to work beyond what we can imagine or think…Eph. 3:20. We are to possess an unbelievable faith!

We will continually be challenged to look for what isn’t yet and have the active faith to believe such need can come into existence. This is remarkable. It isn’t average. It isn’t explainable. It is life-affording as it thrusts us into partnership with the living, breathing, actual God of all creation.

So take your hits that daily existence will supply here and there. But don’t take these as the markers simply to pass through. Fill your eyes with wonder, your hearts with awe, your actions with daring and risking hope. Think about what is needed. Determine to walk where no one imagined before. The trail remains open for men and women to dream of the reality of a gigantic size of life…which patiently awaits our entrance… again… today.

The Gigantic Size Of Life