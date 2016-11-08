by Andrea Brassfield

I am humbled. On Friday, November 4th, I had the great honor of sitting among a group of Scotland County Veterans, just a few of those who represent the many men and women who have served our great nation over the years, and listened to their stories; not the things we hear in class or read in history books, but real-life stories from the men who were there.

The ladies of Jauflione Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their 13th annual Veteran’s Thank You Reception, serving delicious cookies, coffee, and punch. Also on display, were facts about the U.S. Constitution and other military memorabilia. The room was beautifully decorated in red, white and blue.

June Kice opened the reception, welcoming the veterans. When asked, by a show of hands who had served in Vietnam, four hands were raised; in the Korean War, another four hands raised; and finally, in World War II, Don “Buck” Tague was the lone hand held high. June noted that when they hosted their first Veteran’s Reception in 2004, eleven World War II veterans were in attendance. Unfortunately, this is representative of an era of World War II veterans, whose average age today is late 80s and 90s. Buck will celebrate his 91st birthday November 18th.

June then asked each veteran to share a story or two about their service.

Bob Hunolt from Rutledge, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959. He served as a Crew Chief working on F89 fighter planes.

Billy Davis also served in the U.S. Air Force, primarily during peace time from 1970-1990. During his last 5 ½ years of service, he trained young airmen.

Gary See, from Rutledge, served in the U.S. Army. After his training in Ft. Riley, KS, he was sent to Vietnam via a ship. It took 23 days to make the trip. Gary served as a Combat Field Medic and spent 11 months, 22 days in Vietnam.

Rodger Holton, served in the U.S. Navy, from February 1964 to December 1967. In 1965, he was among the first to be sent to Vietnam on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier, where he spent nine months before being sent to Guam until his discharge.

Mitch Jayne served in the U.S. Air Force following his graduation from college. His first assignment was at the Pentagon where he worked the night shift on Air Force Computers. Later he was transferred to the White House where he spent 22 years and a total of 35 years altogether. One of his fondest memories was walking to the White House one morning and a lady who passed him on the street, looked at him and said, “Thank you for your service.” Mitch said he will never forget how wonderful it made him feel to be appreciated and at that point, there was a unanimous nodding of heads and smiling by all the veterans there. One even remarked that’s why he attends this reception each year, the opportunity to be appreciated for the time he gave of his own life, to serve this country.

Gerald Eaves served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1964 as a cook. During his tour of duty, he spent part of his time in Guam where he was stationed on a Destroyer.

Keith Chance served in the U.S. Army during 1952-1954. He spent three years in Germany and after his discharge, came home and drove a truck until his retirement.

Don Norton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in an Infantry Company overseas. He remembers his first Thanksgiving overseas. The company was involved in a public relations mission and invited German Veterans to their Thanksgiving meal. Don was paired up with an older gentleman who in turn invited him to his home for New Year’s Eve. That evening, Don heard from the German veteran how Hitler was able to take power. He warned Don this could happen anywhere; “don’t ever let ‘them’ take away your weapons”, he warned!

Tom Owings served in the United States Marine Corp right after his graduation from high school in 1966. He went to boot camp in San Diego and then after his C School, was assigned to a ship. He served one year in Vietnam. He also served four years in the Marine Reserve and from 1991-2001 in the Air National Guard.

Wayne Larsen served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. Though he was sent to Germany, his service was primarily during peace time. He did experience some tension when the Berlin Wall was being built and during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The highest alert he remembers was right after President Kennedy was killed.

In the early 80s, Wayne served three years in the National Guard where he learned to repair attack helicopters known as Cobras.

David Kirkpatrick served in the U.S. Army and spent three years in Germany. During his service, the Cold War was going on and his mission was to defend Germans from Russians. David served a total of 21 years in active and reserve duty.

And last, but not least, Don “Buck” Tague, the oldest veteran present, entered his service in 1943 along with the other four men he graduated from Gorin High School with. All five of them were sent to Europe. After the war was over, Buck went to Austria where he stayed one year in the Army of Occupation. Buck was also one of the four veterans present who served in the Korean War.

When asked how old he was during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Buck remembers that he was 16 years old. “It was a Sunday and we had gone to church. Somebody shut the radio off, so it wasn’t until after church we all learned of the bombing,” he stated. He also remembers how quickly America responded to the bombing, declaring war on Japan the following day and entering World War II soon after. “There were guards stationed at the railroad in Gorin, for fear the railway systems would come under attack,” he said. This year, December 7th, marks the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

More stories were shared, but as I sat there listening, I realized I had put my pen down, completely mesmerized by the memories of veterans who spent a portion of their lives away from their own family and friends in the States, and developed new friendships through a shared camaraderie with soldiers and citizens in other countries; on other continents.

During the reception, one veteran said, “We do what we do…and then we come home.” I feel certain I speak for a vast majority of Americans when I say with humbling gratitude – “We are glad you’re home and thank you so much for your service!”