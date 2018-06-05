Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2018-19 academic year, including a Scotland County R-I graduate.

Stephen Terrill of Memphis was awarded the MSU Presidential Scholarship.

The award provides the student $12,500 per year, $6,250 for tuition and $6,250 for on-campus housing, with a total potential value of $50,000 for four years.

These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.

MUS awards 35 presidential scholarships annually. To qualify, recipients must rank in the top 10 percent of their class, or maintain a 3.9 GPA or higher. A minimum ACT score of 30 is also required.

The scholarship may be renewed annually if the student maintains at least a 3.50 GPA in no less than 27 credit hours. To renew a fourth year, the student must also have completed an average of 40 hours of community or campus service during each of the first three years.