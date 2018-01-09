Teresa Lynn “Terri” Miller, 68, Blythedale, MO was called home to be with Jesus at 1:32 p.m. on January 1, 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Teresa was born to Otis Martin Pickens and Delores Maxine Gage Pickens on January 31, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, but spent her childhood in Claremore, Oklahoma where she graduated from Claremore High School in 1967.

Following her high school graduation, she moved back to the Kansas City, Missouri area where she took a job as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. She soon met the love of her life and was united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Richmond, Missouri on October 29, 1969 to Dennis E. Miller.

To this union three children were born, Gary Robert, Marlena Renee’ and Melanie Dawn.

Teresa was known locally as “Terri”. Terri was a member of the Blythedale Christian Church. She invested all she had into her family. She loved Jesus and was instrumental in leading her children to a relationship with their Lord and Savior.

Terri was gifted in many areas. She was a seamstress, and enjoyed making stuffed animals and items for others in hopes of brightening their day. She was also a very talented poet and had dreams of having her poems published someday. Terri even owned her own ceramic business called “Terri’s Ceramicove” for a few years, teaching others the art of ceramics.

Teresa is survived by her husband Dennis, of Blythedale, Missouri; her three children, Gary (Melissa) Miller of Memphis, Missouri; Marlena (Jeff) Hewlett, of Murray, Iowa; Melanie (John) Lynch, of Warrensburg, Missouri; six grandchildren, Drew Miller, of Platte City, Missouri; Natalie Miller, of Memphis, Missouri; Kendra Miller, of Des Moines, Iowa; Kaden Hewlett, of Murray, Iowa; Collin and Keaten Lynch, of Warrensburg, Missouri; three brothers, Ronald (Jean) Pickens, of Bedford, Texas, Randall (Alice) Pickens, of Union, Missouri, Otis Mark Pickens, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her special dog “Teddy Roo”.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 6 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial followed in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Mosaic Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.