Tench Tilghman was born December 25, 1744 in Talbot County Maryland. Tench’s great-grandfather was Richard Tilghman, a British Navy Surgeon who was born in Kent County, England. I661 he moved his family to Talbot County, Maryland. Tench’s father James Tilghman was a distinguished gentleman lawyer and important Marylander in his time. He was the Attorney General of Pennsylvania. Tench Tilghman graduated from the College of Philadelphia (now t he University of Pennsylvania) with an A. B. degree in 1761 and one of his first jobs was to negotiate with the Six Nations on behalf of the British and their American Colonists. At the start of the Revolution, Tilghman ran a saddle making business, which suffered when the Non-importation Resolution made it impossible to import British goods. Because Trench supported the resolution, Tories burnt down his shop. Tilghman joined the Maryland Militia, but was soon assigned to the Continental Army. On August 8, 1776 he received a commission as Washington’s aid-de-camp. He served Washington an additional three years. During the Battle of Monmouth in 17778 he distinguished himself as one of a few on Washington’s staff fluent in French, which enabled him to interpret written and verbal communication between Washington and Lafayette and other generals. Tilghman’s loyalty to the Revolutionary War caused a rift between him and his family as they all served the King. Tilghman attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, but left the service in very ill health and died in Chesterfield, Maryland on April 18, 1786 at the age of 41. He is buried in a historic cemetery in Oxford, Maryland.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution