he descendants of the late Mikel and Clara Dunn Tague met for their annual Christmas gathering, which is always the first Sunday in December, thus, Dec. 4, 2016, at the Gorin Christian Church. A four inch snowfall had been bestowed upon NE Mo. during the night so several relatives from afar were unable to travel to Gorin, and they were certainly missed. Some were late in arriving, but those in attendance had a bountiful and delicious meal, the ladies had a delightful gift exchange, the men enjoyed visiting, and the children enjoyed playing with gifts from a Secret Santa.

The event began after many had attended the a.m worship service in the church and then gathered downstairs in the fellowship hall. Sherrill Tague Clatt offered the blessing prior to the noon meal. The hostesses for the day were Vera Tague Crandal of Wayland and her daughter, Verla Blanke, of Mexico, MO.

Immediately following the meal the ladies gathered for their annual gift exchange which consists of many giving a handmade gift by them to a Tague lady. If they did not create it themselves, a friend did it for them. This is always a fun time of sharing and laughing.

The group did not tarry long since the roads were snow filled. Some did manage to drive to Memphis to visit with Aunt Grace at the Care Center and take her Christmas gifts and cards that the family had written while at the gathering.

Those present were Vera Crandal of Wayland, Russ and Verla Blanke of Mexico, MO, Ruth Tague and Tonya Hamlin of Edina, Don Tague, Kenny and Sherrill Clatt, Dale Tague, and Doris Tague of Gorin, Kim Parrish, Dennis and Mary Lou Kraus, Penelope Cline, Shawn and Phoebe Douglas, Brenan and Haiden, and Tammy Weidenbenner of Memphis, Stan and Betty Bissell of Greensburg, Bruce Tague & Mike Tague of Wyaconda, Charley Tague of Hurdland, Carla Fox, Marissa and Kaden McMann, Donna Bailey, and Sam Berendzen, of Kirksville, Nancy Platz of Brashear, Debra Heck of St. Charles, & Gary and Diane Gannon of St. Louis.