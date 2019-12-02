It’s the Christmas season and the family of the late Charley E. and Elsie Boltz Tague gathered to celebrate Christmas just like they have done since 1946 when brothers Jean, Evert, Weldon and Don, were all home from the war. That year it was without their mother Elsie who passed away in 1945 while the boys were away in military service. This year the family held their Christmas carry-in dinner on December 1 in the basement of the Gorin Christian Church where Elsie was a charter member. Sisters Ruth Tague from Edina and Vera Crandal from Wayland with their brother Don Tague from Gorin shared family stories with the nieces, nephews and families. After the meal, the group joined together for a family Wheel of Fortune contest, arranged by Sherrill Clatt. Later the ladies shared a gift exchange featuring many self-made gifts.

The cousins enjoying time with their aunts, Ruth and Vera, and Uncle Don who have contributed so much to their sense of family were: Mary Lou and Dennis Kraus with granddaughter Penelope Cline, Betty and Stan Bissell with daughter Phoebe and Shawn Douglas and their two daughters, Brenan and Haiden, Peggy Cumby, Cecil Parsons, Paul Tague, Belinda Essmyer, Carla and Kenny Fox, Sherrill and Kenny Clatt and daughter Tammy Weidenbenner with her daughter Monica Weidenbenner, Debra Heck, Donna Bailey and Sam Berendzen.