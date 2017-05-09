Sweet Treats Etc opened May 3, 2013 in Memphis as a mother/daughter operation targeting healthy lunch options in addition to satisfying the sweet tooth of patrons.

Beth Johnson had always enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. Her daughter Anna’s passion was in business management. Combined together, they formed Sweet Treats, Etc., serving lunch and desserts from the cafe on Highway 136 on the east edge of Memphis.

They started small, offering a few entrees and daily homemade sides as well as salads. Patrons could also enjoy a fresh homemade dessert or one of their ice cream concoctions.

As the business began to grow, so did the menu as Beth and Anna soon found their niche, serving lunch.

They now offer a variety of grilled sandwiches, wraps, salads and nachos.

As their customer based increased they decided to offer a delivery service.

“Many of our customers work in careers that don’t allow them to leave their job site, so we’re able to bring them their lunch,” said Anna.

“Over the last four years we have developed friendships with our regulars as well as those coming to visit Memphis,” said Beth. “They have shared many life changing moments with us.”

In December the family announced that Anna would be having a baby. That news was followed by the announcement that Sweet Treats Etc would be offered for sale.

“We had hoped that we would find another entrepreneur who would continue running the business, using our recipes, so that patrons could still enjoy their favorites,” said Beth.

Although the building will still be for sale, Sweet Treats Etc will close May 26, 2017, and the family recipes will get filed away to use for special treats at family or community functions.

While Anna will continue managing SunRise Motel, Beth plans to reap the joys of becoming a grandma while helping her husband open a Pepsi Museum and her other daughters with wedding and house plans.

“We’ve truly enjoyed turning our passion into a business and meeting so many nice people,” said Anna.

Sweet Treats reminds patrons who may still have gift certificates, to please use them before the May 26th closing date.