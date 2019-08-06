Welcome Back to School

On behalf of the Scotland County R-I School Board, Administration, and Staff, we would like to welcome everyone back to school for another exciting year at the Scotland County R-I School District. We hope your summer was filled with relaxation, fun and excitement with family and friends.

We are excited to welcome you back for the 2019-2020 school year and all the promise and opportunity of a new beginning. We encourage Scotland County R-I Parents and Families to check the Scotland County R-1 Website (www.scotland.k12.mo.us) for news, information, and scheduling information. The website includes the 2019-2020 school calendar, class lists, handbooks, lunch menus, and much more. You can also follow the Scotland County R-I School District on our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SCR1SchoolDistrict and on Twitter (@SCR1Tigers and @scr1athletics).

Important Dates:

Monday, August 12: First allowable fall practice for Varsity Athletics

Monday, August 12: Fall Sports Parent/Player Meeting (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, August 15: Elementary Back to School BBQ from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 15: 5th & 6th Grade Parent/Teacher Meeting from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, August 19: First day of school (1:05 dismissal)

It is going to be a great year!

Sincerely,

Ryan Bergeson Ed.D.

Scotland County R-1 Superintendent