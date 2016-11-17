by Superintendent Ryan Bergeson

The Varsity Basketball Season will officially tip-off on Tuesday, November 22 vs. Clark County. This will be the first of nine home games for the Varsity Basketball Season and we hope everyone from the community will come out and support the Tigers throughout the 2016-2017 basketball season.

The basketball game on Tuesday, November 22 will also be the Thanksgiving Food Drive Game to benefit the Scotland County Food Pantry. Basketball fans are asked to please donate nonperishable food items to the Scotland County Food Pantry when entering the game. Scotland County Food Pantry Donations are worth $1 off your general admission.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Varsity Basketball Home Game Schedule 2016-2017:

Tuesday, November 22 vs. Clark County: Thanksgiving Food Drive (Please donate to the Scotland County Food Pantry. Donations are worth $1 off general admission)

Thursday, December 8 vs. Novinger: Scotland County R-1 Schools Staff Appreciation Night (Free hot dogs and soda from the Scotland County Booster Club for Scotland County Employees)

Tuesday, December 13 vs. Schuyler County: American Cancer Society “Pink Out Night” with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. 2nd Annual Schuyler vs. Scotland Community Dodge Ball Tournament at half time of the Boys Basketball Game.

Saturday, December 17 vs. Van Buren: Christmas Break Game

Friday, January 13 vs. Salisbury: We plan to recognize two outstanding Scotland County sports teams from the past. We will recognize the 2003 Girls Basketball Team that finished their season as District Champions and with an overall record of 18-7. We will also recognize the 20th Anniversary of the 1996 Scotland County Football Team that made the semifinal round of the class 1 state playoffs and finished their season with an overall record of 9-4. Social hour will be at 5:00 p.m. in the high school commons. The Girls Basketball Game will tip off at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, January 30 vs. Marion County: Scotland County Youth Basketball League will play at half time. (Preschool through 2nd Grades)

Friday, February 3 vs. Fayette: Court Warming Festivities

Tuesday, February 7 vs. Knox County: “Blue Out Night” (Everyone should wear Blue) 100th Year Anniversary of the Scotland County Yearbook. 50/50 Raffle & Half Time Hoop Shoot with all proceeds going to the Scotland County Yearbook.

Friday, February 10 vs. Paris: Senior Night – Scotland County Little League Baseball Signup.