Readers of all ages will explore exciting things this summer as the Scotland County Library presents “Libraries Rock” during their summer library program. The 2018 Summer Reading Program is open to young people age 3 through 5th grade with programs and prizes.

Registration for “Libraries Rock” begins on Monday, June 4th, and the last day to collect prizes will be Friday, July 20″. Prizes will be awarded based on hours spent reading.

The programs will be on Wednesdays beginning June 6th at 10:00 A.M. with Nate Carr’s presentation on wildlife and trapping. On June 13th Chanel Oliver, elementary music instructor at the Scotland County R-1 School will give a presentation on music; June 20th will feature Mike Anderson, the Dulcimer Guy; and June 27th, Karen Armstrong of the Missouri Department of Conservation will give an animal presentation. The final program will be July 11th with Carl Kapfer from the City of Memphis Recycling Program.

All programs will begin at 10:00 A.M. For more information, call the library at 660.465.7042. All programs are free of charge.