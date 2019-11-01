Red Ribbon Week Poster Winners in 4th-6th grade at Scotland County R-I Elementary School were, front row (L to R) Ava Remley, Keregan Middleton, Izzy Walcott, and Lilly Frederick. Back row (L to R) Allie Elenbaas, Aria Mishra, Hannah Montgomery, Macy Nolt, and Keeley Brown.

The Red Ribbon Campaign, the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaches millions of young people annually during Red Ribbon Week, including students at Scotland County R-I schools. This year, during Red Ribbon Week October 23rd – October 31st SCR-I students participated in a number of activities to raise awareness of the dangers of drug abuse.

The red ribbon is a symbol of personal commitment to a drug-free lifestyle. Students and staff members are reminded the symbol is an excellent way for people and communities to come together to take a stand against drugs.

According to the National Family Partnership, Red Ribbon Week was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985. “This began the continuing tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs,” the Red Ribbon’s founding organization stated. “The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG – FREE AMERICA.”