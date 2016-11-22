As part of the community service projects for the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, the Scotland County Retired Teachers’ Association & Scotland County R-I Elementary School students and personnel are collecting aluminum tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri. Please join us in saving the aluminum pull tabs.

“If you would like to donate your tabs, please give them to any elementary student or bring the tabs to the elementary school office during school hours,” said MRTA member Rhonda McBee.

A local resident of Memphis, Missouri, Ann Luther has worked on this project for several years and will take the tabs to Columbia, MO after the lcoal collecting time is completed at the end of January 2017.

What does one tab do? Your aluminum pull-tabs, added to the thousands of other beverage tabs donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid- Missouri, will be taken to a recycling center. There they will be weighed and the funds collected will provide a portion of the funds needed to support the Charity.

How can you help? Anyone can save tabs – Pull beverage tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities and encourage your friends to do so as well!

How much is one tab worth? To tell the truth, one tab is not worth very much. However, when one tab is added to other tabs it can do wonders. The tabs are taken to the recycling center, weighed and a check is made out to Ronald McDonald House Charities for the value of the tabs. The aluminum markets are always fluctuating so it is really not possible to give a quantitative answer to how much one tab is worth.

Why collect only the tab and not the whole can? Pop tabs are much easier to collect because they are far less sticky and bulky than the can from which they came.