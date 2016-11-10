Shortly after lunchtime, the ballot machine tabulator rolled over 500 ballots cast in the West Ward precinct for Memphis, easily surpassing normal voter turnout for elections, just halfway through the day.

That was the case across Scotland County as 2,000 total ballots were cast, representing a 64.6% voter turnout. That compares to 1,936 votes cast in the 2012 presidential election.

As was the case four years ago, Scotland County backed the Republican ticket, with Donald Trump and Vice President nominee Mike Pence receiving 1,525 votes (76.98%) compared to just 365 for Democrat Hillary Clinton and her VP nominee Tim Kaine.

The Libertarian candidates, Gary Johnson and Bill Weld received 50 votes while Green Party candidates Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka and Constitutional Party candidates Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley received 18 and 10 votes respectively.

The same trend held true for the Missouri Attorney General race where Republican Josh Hawley received 75% of the vote, 1,412 votes while Democrat Teresa Hensley earned 452 votes.

The state’s top race was not as lopsided in Scotland County, but Republican Eric Greitens still held a solid margin over his Democrat counterpart Chris Koster by a 1,273-610 margin, earning 65% of the Scotland County vote.

Local voters backed incumbents Roy Blunt and Sam Graves to return to Washington D.C. Blunt, a Republican, received 1,283 votes to retain his U.S. Senator post while Democrat challenger Jason Kander received 570 votes. Fellow Republican Sam Graves’ race wasn’t as close as he received just shy of 80% 0f the vote, 1,509 to 333 over his Democrat opposition, David Blackwell.

Eric Schmitt benefited from the party support. The Republican candidate for State Treasurer received 1,317 votes while Democrat Judy Baker received 459 votes.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State races followed similar patterns with Mike Parson and Jay Ashcroft easily defeating Democrat challengers, Russ Carnahan and Robin Smith, in Scotland County by 1,282-530 and 1,443-398 margins respectively.

Constitutional Amendment #1, the renewal of the one-tenth state sales tax for parks and soil and water conservation, had the strongest showing of four ballot issues approved by Scotland County voters. The measure passed locally by a 1-482-400 margin.

Scotland County voters said no to not one, but two ballot issues seeking to raise tobacco sales taxes, while also voting no on a proposal to ban future sales taxes on services.

Amendment 3, which called for $0.60 tax hike per pack of cigarettes to fund early childhood education, was voted down by voters by a margin of 719 – 1,188, while Proposition A, a $0.23 tax hike per pack for transportation, lost locally by a 733-1,152 margin.

Amendment 4, which would add a constitutional prohibition versus new local or state sales tax on any services not currently taxed, was approved by Scotland County voters by a vote of 1,060 to 782.

Amendment 2, calling for campaign limits, did even better, with 1,169 local votes in support compared to just 690 no votes.

Amendment 6, which is seeking to amend the state constitution to require photo identification to vote, was also approved y Scotland County voters with 1,175 yes votes to just 689 no votes.