An early Saturday morning start seemed to suit Kylee Stott. The Scotland County sophomore answered the 9 a.m. wake-up call, pitching a one-hit shutout while also delivering a bases loaded triple to help SCR-I post a 10-0 win over Paris in the opening round of the North Shelby Tourney.

Stott pitched around the lone threat in the top of the first inning, when the Coyotes had runners at second and third with just one out of their only hit of the game and SCR-Is only error of the contest. She induced a pair of harmless pop outs in foul territory to end the threat.

In the bottom of the frame Hannah Feeney tripled to the center field fence with one out. After Madie Bondurant was hit by a pitch and Khloe Hamlin walked, Stott cleared the bases with a three-bagger. She scored on a sacrifice by Kaitlyn McMinn to give SCR-I a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers added to the lead in the second inning when Morgan Blessing singled and came in to score on a base hit by Katie Feeney. Blessing scored on a base hit by Hannah Feeney in the fourth to make the score 6-0.

Base hits by Stott and McMinn led to two more runs in the fifth before SCR-I ended the game in the sixth when Katie Feeney singled and Hannah Feeney walked and both came in to score on an error.

Stott notched the pitching victory, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one. She also went 2-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Hannah Feeney was 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while Katie Feeney went 2-4 with an RBI.