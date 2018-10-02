It is safe to say that Scotland County’s Kylee Stott has Paris’s number. The sophomore pitcher blanked the Coyotes 11-0 on Wednesday night in Moberly for her second shutout of the season against the conference foe.

Stott allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two in five innings of work.

While she was nearly perfect in the circle, a pair of Lady Tigers were flawless at the plate. Katie Feeney and Haley Darcy combined to go a perfect 7-7 with the bats. Feeney was 4-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Darcy went 3-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Feeney led off the game with a base hit and stole second before scoring on a ground out by Madie Bondurant.

In the second inning, Khloe Hamlin reached on an error and Darcy singled. After a walk to Morgan Blessing, Feeney singled in a run, and two more Lady Tigers crossed the plate on an error to push the lead to 4-0.

Bondurant walked to start the third. After a single by Stott, Hamlin had a sacrifice fly. Darcy added an RBI hit as the elad grew to 7-0.

Feeney doubled and scored on a hit by Darcy to fuel a three run fourth inning and Julie Long singled and scored in the seventh to make the final score 11-0.

SCR-I improved to 6-5 on the year and 4-2 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.