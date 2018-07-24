The following letter was received by Mike and Kathy Stone in regards to the recent memorial contribution made by the community in Harley Stone’s name.

Mike & Kathy

Please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of your son Harley from the Alpha Kappa Lambda (ΑΚΛ) Alumni Corporate board at the University of Central Missouri. I know he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow ΑΚΛ brothers. There are a lot of current ΑΚΛ’s that joined the fraternity because of him and his great personality.

As president of the ΑΚΛ Alumni Corporate Board at UCM, we would like to say “Thank You!” for the generous donation given in his name. The scholarship money has been set aside for ΑΚΛ undergraduates at UCM. The alumni board will monitor, evaluate and distribute funds in Harley’s memory to deserving individuals.

He will be missed.

Thoughts and prayers, Jason Hayes.