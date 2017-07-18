A follow-up review after a routine traffic stop in Memphis over the weekend has uncovered a stolen vehicle that authorities believe may also have ties to a local burglary.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a white Honda Civic was stopped near Gas & More on Friday evening, July 14th at 10:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, Chanyel T. Crow, III, 27, of Kansas City, formerly of Memphis, was ticketed for no valid driver’s license. During the stop it was determined that Crow was wanted on probation violation warrant, and he was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Scotland County Jail.

On Sunday, officers returned to the vehicle, which had not been moved from the original stop location in the Gas & More parking lot. Further inspection of the vehicle revealed that the license plates on the car, while for a White Honda Civic, did not match the vehicle VIN number. Further investigation revealed that the car had been stolen out of Kansas City.

A passenger in the vehicle, Sky White, 21, of O’Fallon, is now being sought for questioning in a local theft investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 660-465-2106.