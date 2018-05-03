A brief attempt to flee the local legal system ended not long after it began for a Memphis woman.

According to local law enforcement, Julie M. Forquer, 19, was taken into custody by Marion County law enforcement on Saturday, April 21st in Hannibal.

On April 20th, the Scotland County Circuit Court had issued an arrest warrant for Forquer for the class D felony of stealing. She allegedly stole a 2003 Ford Ranger from her father and left his residence, where she was being housed as part of her personal recognizance release in another pending case.

She was facing a class E felony charge of hindering prosecution. A warrant was issued in that case after the court moved to revoke her bond.

Forquer is currently being held in the Clark County Detention center. She has a $10,000 bond on the vehicle theft charge but has not had a bond established in the original case.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 15th in the Scotland County Circuit Court.