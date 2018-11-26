The 37th Annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in Memphis, will be held Saturday, December 1st 2018, at the Scotland County High School from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

As always, the event features free admission. A food stand will be open all day. Doughnuts and coffee will be available in the morning. Lunch will consist of hot dogs, chili dogs, ham sandwiches, chili, chips, pie, cake, tea, milk, coffee, soft drinks, hot chocolate and bottled water.

“Along with our faithful exhibitors over the past 36 years, we have a lot of new crafters with different items to be sold,” said publicity chairperson Kathy Kiddoo. “Come out and do your Christmas shopping and enjoy a meal with family and friends.”

Proceeds from the bazaar go toward community projects.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday for vendors to set up Students will be available to help exhibitors load and unload. Exhibitors are asked not to leave before 3:30 p.m.

Santa pictures will be taken from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Child care will be provided again this year for bazaar shoppers. There is a charge for these two services.

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the Christmas Bazaar, please call: (660) 465-2496 or (660) 465-2668.