Steve Alan Bradley, 64 of Fredericktown, MO, formerly of Memphis, MO, passed away on December 17, 2016 at his home. Steve entered this world on June 1, 1952, the firstborn child of Derril Kent and Ina Faye (Blaine) Bradley.

He grew up and attended school in Scotland County, graduating from Scotland County High School in 1970. He had many happy memories of spending time with his friends and family, especially times with his aunts and cousins at his grandmother’s home in Bible Grove.

He married Deborah K. Fischer in 1972. Together they raised four children: Jennifer Diane, Angela Faye, Christian Alan and Stephanie Faye.

Steve worked hard to provide for his family. He worked over 30 years for MO Dot. He also did body work and enjoyed all things mechanical. His family used to joke that if he had suffered a head injury that cars, trucks, and motorcycles would spill out of the wound.

After retirement from MoDOT, Steve drove over the road for a while for 5D Express before he and Debbie relocated to Fredericktown, MO where he drove a school bus. He really enjoyed the students and staff from the Upward Bound Program.

Among his hobbies were drag racing, riding motorcycles, deer hunting, and anything that related to horses. He had a special fondness for his furry children, Yogi, Charger, Sassy and Roxie.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Zella (Riebel) Bradley, and Otis and Ruby (Dye) Blaine, as well as his parents and his in-laws, Richard (Dick) and Dolores (Dode) Fischer and a nephew, Ronald Coleman, Jr..

Surviving him to cherish the memories are his wife, children, eleven grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for their discretion in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Steve Bradley family at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 10 a.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Mark Drummond officiating. Interment followed in the Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery southwest of Memphis.

Pallbearers were Rusty Anders, Deano Martin, Jeff Frederick, Taylor Rader, Bryan Chance, Daniel White, Jabrell Abu Awad, and David Trueblood. Honorary pallbearers were Winnie Hill, Richard Frederick, Mike Powell, Jim Thompson and Kyle White.

At the conclusion of the committal, everyone was invited back for food and fellowship in Payne’s hospitality area where a luncheon was prepared by her friends and coworkers at the Scotland County Hospital for everyone to enjoy.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.