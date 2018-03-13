Military veterans seeking employment will be receiving additional aid from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the Division of Workforce Development.

The Division of Workforce Development has staff throughout the state to specifically assist veterans. That assistance is offered through the Disabled Veteran’s Outreach Program and the Local Veteran’s Employment Representative Program.

Veterans’ Representative Jeremiah Beamer will be available in Memphis the third Tuesday of each month, beginning on March 20th. He will be available to meet with area veterans in the basement of the Scotland County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local Veterans’ Employment Representatives facilitate or provide assistance in job placement and accessing needed services. They also advocate for veterans by developing employment opportunities with businesses.

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program specialists provide case management and develop career and job training opportunities for veterans, with special emphasis on veterans with service-connected disabilities.