JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Starting this week, the names of more than 100,000 Missourians who have Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state of Missouri. State Treasurer Eric Schmitt today announced the start of this annual effort to reconnect Missourians with their Unclaimed Property, which gets turned over to his office by financial institutions, business, government agencies and other organizations.

“We have $1 billion of Unclaimed Property in our state, so I have made it a priority to get this money returned to its rightful owners as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Schmitt said. “This money doesn’t belong to the government, it belongs to the people of Missouri. I’m proud of the work our team has done to cut the processing time nearly in half and make it easier for Missourians to claim and receive their Unclaimed Property.”

An ad in this week’s Memphis Democrat features roughly 40 local listings for unclaimed property believed to belong to current or past Scotland County residents.

Missouri law requires these notices be published annually in order to list the names of individuals whose Unclaimed Property valued at $50 or more has been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office in the past year.

Individuals, families, small businesses and others can check to see if they have Unclaimed Property online at www.ShowMeMoney.com. They can also sign up for email notifications when new assets come in matching their information and send notifications to family and friends to let them know about money being held in their name.

Treasurer Schmitt returned $45 million of Unclaimed Property in 2017 – more in his first year than any previous treasurer in Missouri history. Since Schmitt took office, the average processing time for claims has dropped from fourteen days to eight days.

