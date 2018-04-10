State Representative Bill Kid introduced HB 1362 that offers a gradually increasing tax credit for senior homeowners in an effort to boost home ownership and reduce taxes for senior citizens.

“I’m shocked that some of my constituents are paying more in property taxes than they are for their house payments,” said Kidd, R-Independence. “Offering seniors a credit equal to their property tax is an excellent way to help Missouri citizens on fixed income achieve true home ownership.”

The tax credit, offered to senior citizens eligible for full social security benefits, would be introduced to cover property tax in 20 percent increments over the course of five years until property tax is 100 percent paid for by the state.

While the credit would only be available to those who owned their home for at least two years, seniors could move homes and work around the requirement as long as the new residence is wholly owned and free of any financial obligation.

According to Kidd, the bill is moving through the committee process, and he hopes to get it to the House floor for discussion in the next two weeks.

For further questions contact Rep. Kidd’s office at 573-751-3674.