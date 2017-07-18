Susan Fain Bowman, MSSDAR Regent, was honored by her area DAR Chapters during her annual June visit to all Missouri DAR Chapters.

Schuyler County Chapter, MSSDAR, with Clark County Chapter and Jauflione Chapter as co-host, feted Regent Susan Fain Bowman, MSSDAR, with an afternoon social, June 16, 2017.

Following opening ritual, Regent Bowman presented an interesting program featuring the role of Missouri DAR Chapters during WW1. Regent Bowman had a slide presentation featuring numerous pictures of these activities. An especially interesting item was a picture of a 1916 ambulance purchased by Missouri Daughters of the American Revolution.

Regent Bowman also told the group of her enthusiasm for the WW1 museum in Kansas City. She urged everyone to visit this WW1 memorial.

All Missouri Chapters are honoring the 100th anniversary of WW1.

Light refreshments were served by Schuyler County DAR, the host Chapter, along with Clark County and Jauflione Chapters. Everyone enjoyed a pleasant social hour.