The following books, recently selected by the library staff as their favorite reads, are available at the library.

Unsolved Mysteries of the Old West, by W. C. Jameson, is an easy to read and well researched book that takes a fresh look at twenty-one of the Old West’s most baffling mysteries. This is a good choice for readers who enjoy true historical mysteries.

Burning Ridge, by Margaret Mizushima takes place on a Colorado mountain where a charred body is discovered. Officer Mattie Cobb and her K-9 partner Robo are called in to investigate the murder. Mattie and Cole Walker, the local veterinarian, make another surprising discovery while investigating in the mountains. This is the fourth title in the Timber Creek K-9 mysteries. Other titles in the series are Killing Trail, Stalking Ground, and Hunting Hour.

Romanov, by Nadine Brandes, is a novel about the Russian royal family’s imprisonment and execution at the hands of the Bolsheviks. It is told from the viewpoint of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanov. The author did a good job of adding “magical” elements to the story of the Romanov family. The twist at the ends leaves the reader wondering if any of the family survived.

Narrowboat Girls, by Rosie Archer, is a novel about a friendship between four women that develops as Elsie, Izzy, and Tolly flee their current lives and join Dorothy, a narrowboat pilot, delivering freight on England’s canal system during World War II.

This Much Country a Memoir, by Kristen Knight Pace. In 2009, the author moved to a cabin outside Denali National Park in Alaska to take care of a friend’s eight sled dogs. The move led to Pace’s increasing involvement in mushing and to eventually becoming one of the few women to complete both the Yukon Quest and Iditarod sled dog races.

Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand is available in both print and audio book.

Do you remember the summer of ’69? No, not the song but events that happened that summer.

Many changes are facing the Levin family. In the past, summers were spent at their grandmother’s home in Nantucket. This summer Jessie feels as if she is an only child. Her oldest sister is stuck in Boston, Pregnant with twins while the middle sister is active in the civil rights movement, seeking her independence and “doing her own thing”. Their brother is in the military ad deployed to Vietnam. Jessie spends the summer with her grandmother and her mother, each of them hiding a troubling secret. Will she be able to cope with the changes?

During the summer of ’69, man walks on the moon, Woodstock rocks the country, and Ted Kennedy sinks his car at Chappaquiddick. Go back in time and spend the summer at Nantucket with the Levin family.

Summer of Sunshine & Margot, by Susan Mallery, is available in both print and audio book.

The Baxter sisters are fraternal twins and as opposite as two girls can be. Both girls have been unlucky in love and are determined to turn their lives around. Margo is prim and proper and works as an etiquette coach. This summer her job is to instruct an aging movie star in the ways of a diplomat’s wife. But she must also deal with Bianca’s son, a loner who values his privacy.

Sunshine is the free spirited sister who chases her dreams. She is determined to turn her life around by getting her college degree. As she faced her fear of failing her first class, she takes a job as a nanny to a boy who recently lost his mother to cancer.

