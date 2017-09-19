As Hurricane Irma swept into Florida on September 9, 2017, 72 family members, friends and neighbors gathered at the Childers home in Sandhill to again revive the legacy of Squire Childers. The old grist mill ran again, grinding corn into corn meal and wheat into graham flour, as it has done for many years

A crew of dedicated workers transferred the grain into the hopper and did the bagging while many others enjoyed watching the process. When the grinding was completed, Victor Childers, grandson of Squire Childers, asked the blessing on the meal, which Elaine Forrester and the crew from the Rutledge School Restoration group, had provided. After the wonderful meal the afternoon was spent visiting, catching up on family news and making new friends

