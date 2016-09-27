Scotland County’s special teams proved to be the difference on Friday night in Memphis as the Tigers made it four straight victories with a 26-18 win over state-ranked Westran.

SCR-I’s Gage Dodge booted the team’s first field goal, and the kick off team pinned Westran deep leading to a safety that was followed by a long kick return by Ryan Slaughter. But the biggest play of the game likely was made by Matthew Woods. With a tackler bearing down on him, the sophomore snagged a nearly perfect onside kick off attempt by Westran with just over a minute to play in a tied ball game and held on to the ball despite a big hit to secure possession for SCR-I to go on to score the winning touchdown with just 17 seconds left in the game.

SCR-I took the opening kickoff and marched down field before Westran’s Koby Coonce picked off a Will Fromm pass at the 25-yard line.

The Hornets looked very much like a state-ranked team in the opening possession. Alex Young picked up 15 yards on the first carry of the night for Westran. Even after Cameron Stone tackled Young for a loss, and a bad snap on the following play had backed Westran up for a third and long situation, Austin Sears was able to connect with Corey Smith for a 31-yard completion. Chris Evans then broke a 35-yard run that ended just shy of the end zone on a tackle by Ryan Slaughter. Evans ran it in from two yards out on the next play to give Westran an early 6-0 lead.

Scotland County came right back when whirling dervish Aaron Buford used not one, but two spin moves to avoid Westran tacklers near the line of scrimmage before breaking a 45 yard run that put the ball at the 18-yard line.

Buford punched the ball in five plays later on a one-yard plunge with 1:43 left in the first period. Dodge split the uprights with the extra point kick to put SCR-I ahead 7-6.

A booming kickoff by Fromm pushed the Westran receiver all the way back to the 10-yard line where he was tackled by Slaughter.

Stone and Austin Day made tackles at the line of scrimmage for no gain forcing a third down pass play from Westran. Evans caught the ball at the 10 yard line and was driven back by hits from Buford and Mason Kliethermes. He was able to spin away from both but his momentum carried him into the end zone where he was unable to outrun the pursuing Slaughter and Dodge who recorded the safety.

With the lead extended to 9-6, SCR-I took the free kick from the 20-yard line and Slaughter put on a show. The speedy return man caught the kick at the 41-yard line and broke out of a pair of tackles before reversing field. He wasn’t done yet as he again stayed on his feet despite a big hit, and again reversed field, sprinting to the opposite sideline where he was finally brought down at the 14-yard line after the 45-yard return that probably covered more like 100 yards.

A penalty helped stall the SCR-I scoring opportunity and the Tigers had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Dodge to extend the lead to 12-6 with 10:10 left in the second period.

Westran put together a long drive that saw the Hornets with the ball first and goal inside the 10. Grant McRobert made a tackle for a loss before Slaughter broke up a fourth down pass play to turn Westran over on downs.

Buford broke a 66-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left in the first half but the two point conversion was stopped, leaving SCR-I up 18-6.

Westran opened the third period with the ball but a sack by Grant McRobert forced a punt. The two teams traded punts most of the third period, as SCR-I was unable to get its offense on track.

Another big quarterback sack, this time by Stone, again stopped a Westran drive, forcing a punt to end the third period.

Westram finally broke through again against the SCR-I defense in the fourth period when Chris Evans ran in a five-yard TD to trim the deficit to 18-12 with 6:27 left to play.

After another SCR-I punt, the Hornets again struck this time on a drive capped off by a nine yard TD pass from Austin Sears to Evans with 1:32 left to play. The PAT kick was no good, leaving the score knotted at 18-18.

After Westran’s initial kickoff went out of bounds and SCR-I took the penalty forcing them to re-kick, the Hornets’ coaching staff elected to try an onside kick that Woods made a big play on for the Tigers.

SCR-I then went 54 yards on just six plays. Austin Day had a run and a catch to move the chains before Fromm scrambled for another first down. The sophomore signal caller then connected with Buford on a crossing pattern. The senior angled toward the end zone and leapt over the tackler at the goal line to end a summersault in the endzone for the game-winning TD with just 17 seconds left on the clock.

Day ran in the two-point conversion and the SCR-I defense held Westran on the final three plays to seal the 28-16 win.

Westran actually outgained SCR-I 301-260 on the game after the slow second half of offense for the Tigers.

Sears completed 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards and a TD. He also ran the ball 16 times for 61 yards. Evans had eight carries for 55 yards and a TD and also caught six passes for 79 yards and another score. Young ran the ball 13 times for 87 yards and a TD.

Fromm completed six of 10 passes for 73 yards and a TD. He ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards. Buford finished with 137 yards and two TDs on 11 rushes. He also had two receptions for 35 yards and a score.

Slaughter had a huge game on defense, recording a team-high 17 tackles. Steven Terrill had 10 stops and Aaron Blessing made nine tackles. Stone and McRobert each had eight tackles and a sack for another solid team defensive performance as the Tigers made it four wins in a row to improve to 4-2.