Three Scotland County turnovers helped transform an evenly-matched showdown between a pair of teams with district title aspirations into a blowout for the home team as South Shelby scored touchdowns on all three possessions en route to a 33-7 win over the Tigers Friday night in Shelbina.

A touchdown-saving tackle on the opening kickoff was all that kept South Shelby from scoring on the game’s opening play. Despite the excellent field position, the Cardinals could not get an offense going on the team’s first possession as Aaron Buford made a pair of tackles for losses from his linebacker position to back up the Cardinals and force a three-and out.

A poor kick by South Shelby gave SCR-I the ball at the 43-yard line. Austin Day had a pair of good runs before Buford moved the chains with a five-yard run. Will Fromm then connected with Buford on a 17-yard pass play. After good runs by Day and Buford, a completion from Fromm to Ryan Slaughter gave the Tigers the ball first and goal to go just inside the 10 yard line. But Fromm was stripped of the ball on a keeper up the middle and South Shelby recovered at the six yard line.

The Cardinals put together a 94-yard scoring driving behind solid running by Cody McKenzie and a 26-yard pass play from Alec Patterson to Brock Wood. The key play was a fourth down and long conversion when Patterson hit Donivan Wilkerson for a 15-yard gain. That set up a five-yard TD run by McKenzie that gave South Shelby a 6-0 lead to start the second period.

SCR-I was again able to move the ball into scoring position on its second offensive possession of the game. Buford had an 11-yard run and the Tigers benefited from a South Shelby pass interference call. Slaughter broke a 15-yard run before the drive ended when Luke Farrell stepped in front of a Buford pass attempt and returned the interception near midfield.

Two plays later, Wood broke through the SCR-I defense for a 52-yard TD run with 8:07 left in the second period. The PAT kick gave South Shelby a 13-0 lead.

SCR-I moved the chains on a completion from Fromm to Buford, but then was forced to punt. A short kick gave South Shelby excellent field position and the Cardinals were quickly in scoring position after a 15-yard run by Wood. He appeared to give South Shelby a three-score lead when he broke a 22-yard TD, but the play was called back on a holding penalty. Cameron Stone then chased down Patterson in the backfield before Slaughter broke up a fourth down pass play to give SCR-I the ball back.

The Tigers went backwards courtesy of a bad snap and a South Shelby sack before being forced to punt, giving the Cardinals one final chance to score before the half.

The SCR-I defense answered the challenge. Stephen Terrill came up with a big sack to keep the deficit at just 13-0.

Scotland County took the opening kickoff of the second half but managed just one first down before being forced to punt. A heads up play by the Cardinals gave the team the ball near midfield, when SCR-I failed to down the kick and one of the receivers snatched up the loose ball before it was blown dead and returned in 25 yards.

The momentum carried over to the offense as McKenzie broke runs of 13 and 11 yards before Wood slashed through the SCR-I defense for a 30-yard TD run to extend the lead to 20-0.

The Cardinals got the ball right back, when SCR-I fumbled the snap on the first play after the kickoff. Wood had another long run, picking up 26 yards before McKenzie scored on a five-yard run to make the score 26-0 with 4:30 left in the third period.

After SCR-I went three and out with a punt, South Shelby looked poised to add to the score before Gage Dodge stripped the ball from Wood after another long run.

The Tigers were unable to take advantage of the turnover, failing on a fourth down conversion.

South Shelby added to its lead with a 68-yard scoring drive. Wood. McKenzie and Dylan Threlkeld all had double-digit gainers on the ground before Patterson scored on the one-yard QB sneak to make the score 33-0.

SCR-I was able to get on the board late after a fumble on a punt return gave them the ball at the 10-yard line. Fromm hit Jace Morrow with a TD pass and Gage Dodge made the PAT kick to make the final score 33-70.

South Shelby doubled up the Tigers on offense with 324 yards compared to just 167 for the Tigers. Wood had 169 yards and two TDs on 14 carries while McKenzie finished with 138 yards and two scores on 21 rushes. Patterson had the touchdown run and completed five of nine passes for 25 yards.

Buford ran the ball 12 times for 75 yards to lead SCR-I. Day had 25 yards on 11 rushes and Slaughter was held to 16 yards on three attempts. Fromm completed five of nine passes for 44 yards. Buford and Brett Monroe each had two catches.

Aaron Blessing led the SCR-I defense with 13 tackles while Slaughter made 11 stops.

Scotland County’s six game winning streak was snapped, leaving the Tigers with a 6-3 mark to close out the regular season, SCR-I will be the #4 seed in the district playoffs and will host Knox County on Friday night in the opening round.

Bryson Orton chases down the Cardinals back.