Two Wyaconda motorists were hurt when the vehicle they were in crashed into the bridge railing on Highway 136 one mile west of Luray at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 1st.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Courtney L. Gargus, 23, was eastbound in a 2005 Mazada 3 when she lost control of the car on the snow-covered roadway and struck the bridge railing.

She and a passenger in the car, Brandon W. Salyers, 33, suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were transported by private auto to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.