Weston and Cali Smith of Greentop are the parents of twins, Luke Allen Smith and Jerzie Renee Smith, born September 4, 2019 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Luke was born at 8:35 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs 7 oz and was 17 inches long. Jerzie was born at 8:36 a.m. She weighed 4 lbs 11 oz and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Ralph and Kelcey Smith of La Plata; Gregg Holt of Arbela; and Beth Boyer of Memphis.