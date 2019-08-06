The Memphis Swim Team competed at Kahoka on July 10th. Other competing teams were CanOka and Adair. Swimmers placing in the top 10 in their events and participating swimmers are listed below:

Girls 8U 100 Free Relay–1st, Kierstyn Moore, Mya Stott, Cammy Frederick, Elle Wentworth 3rd, Lena VanGorkom, Olivia Dale, Lexi Weber, Charlotte Tallman

Mixed 8U 100 Free Relay – 4th, Arlo Both, Tayden Tuck, Emit Long, Reece Bergeson

Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay – 2nd, Jaden Bergeson, Brant Heine, Ezra Both, Emory Black

Girls 11-12 200 Free Relay – 1st, Finley Heine, Cole Mazziotti, Lilly Frederick, Keeley Brown

Girls 13-14 200 Free Relay – 1st, Aurelia Sterling, Payton Miller, Kloe Mauck, Carlee Smith

Girls 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 3rd

Boys 7-8 25-yard backstroke – Tayden Tuck, 5th; Emit Long, 6th; Reece Bergeson, 7th; Arlo Both, 8th

Boys 9-10 25-yard backstroke – Emory Black, 1st, Brant Heine, 2nd; Ezra Both, 5th, Jaden Bergeson, 8th

Girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke – Kloe Mauck, 3rd; Payton Miller, 5th, Keeley Brown, 7th; Lilly Frederick, 8th; Cole Mazziotti, 9th

Girls 13-14 50-yard backstroke – Hannah Green, 4th

Girls 8U 50-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st, Lexi Weber, 8th, Mya Stott, 10th

Boys 8U 50-yard freestyle – Emit Long, 6th, Arlo Both 8th, Reece Bergeson, 9th

Boys 9-10 50-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 3rd; Jaden Bergeson, 7th; Ezra Both, 8th

Girls 11-12 100-yard freestyle – Finley Heine 2nd; Keeley Brown, 4th; Kloe Mauck, 5th; Aurelia Sterling, 6th

Girls 13-14 100-yard freestyle – Carlee Smith, 1st; Hannah Green, 3rd

Girls 7-8 25-yard breaststroke – Kierstyn Moore, 3rd

Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke–Emory Black, 1st; Brant Heine, 5th; Jaden Bergeson, 7th

Girls 11-12 50-yard breaststroke – Aurelia Sterling, 2nd; Finley Heine, 3rd; Payton Miller, 4th; Cole Mazziotti, 6th, Lilly Frederick, 8th

Girls 13-14 50-yard breaststroke – Carlee Smith, 1st

Girls 7-8 25-yard butterfly – Cammy Frederick, 1st

Boys 9-10 25-yard butterfly – Brant Heine, 2nd

Girls 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Cole Mazziotti, 3rd

Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly – Wesley McSparren, 3rd

Girls 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Elle Wentworth, 1st; Kierstyn Moore, 3rd; Lexi Weber, 7th; Mya Stott, 8th

Boys 7-8 25-yard freestyle – Emit Long, 7th; Tayden Tuck, 8th; Arlo Both, 9th; Reece Bergeson, 10th

Boys 9-10 25-yard freestyle – Emory Black, 1st; Brant Heine, 4th; Jaden Bergeson, 5th; Ezra Both, 7th

Girls 11-12 50-yard freestyle – Payton Miller, 2nd; Cole Mazziotti, 3rd; Keeley Brown, 5th; Aurelia Sterling, 7th; Kloe Mauck, 8th; Finley Heine, 9th; Lilly Frederick, 10th;

Girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle – Carlee Smith, 1st; Hannah Green, 5th

Girls 11-12 IM – Payton Miller, 3rd

Girls 13-14 IM – Carlee Smith, 1st

Girls 8U 100 Medley Relay – 2nd, Lexi Weber, Kierstyn Moore, Cammy Frederick, Elle Wentworth

Girls 11-12 200 Medley Relay – 1st, Kloe Mauck, Finley Heine, Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick