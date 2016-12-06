A pair of Scotland County’s standouts on defense from the 2016 football team have been honored by the Missouri Football Coaches Association with selection to the Missouri Class 1 All-State teams.

Ryan Slaughter earned second team all state at defensive back. He led the Tigers with 109 tackles from his safety position, including 56 solo stops. He also led the team with two interceptions.

Fellow senior Aaron Blessing was named third team all state at the linebacker position. Blessing recorded 104 tackles for the much-improved Tigers’ defense.

Marceline landed a trio of first team all state honors with DJ Gerhart on the offensive line, Jordan Elam on the defensive line and Brady Stallo at linebacker. The MFCA named Elam its defensive player of the year.

Fellow Lewis & Clark conference school Westran also had a first team all state performer in defensive back Austin Sears.

Paris’s Breck Hancock earned second team honors at linebacker while Isaiah Estes and Aaron Wilder were named third team at running back and offensive line. Chris Evans of Westran was third team at tight end with teammate John Michael Honey getting the nod at offensive line while Marceline’s Dylan Wheeler made third team at receiver. Dylan Couch of Knox County was named third team defensive back.