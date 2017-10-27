Six Scotland County players were honored as part of the Class 1 District 11 all-district softball team.

Katie Feeney, Kaylyn Anders and Ashleigh Creek were named to the first team all-district. Feeney was honored as one of the top infielders. The sophomore batted .381 on the year and led the Lady Tigers with 33 runs scored.

Also named all-district on the infield were Canton’s Laken Hugenberg (junior), Brianna Caldwell (senior) and Abby Jarvis (freshman); Teagan Wilson, a senior from Schuyler County, and Alexia Baird, a sophomore from Novinger.

Ashleigh Creek was named all-district at pitcher, along with fellow senior Canton’s Olivia Jarvis.

Creek was 13-8 with a 2.05 ERA. She struck out 142 batters in 126 innings of work. She also batted .535 to lead SCR-I with a team-high seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

Anders batted .342 on the season with five doubles and a home run. She was second on the squad with 30 runs scored and also drove in 18 runs.

Canton, which went on to win the Class 1 State Championship, defeated Scotland County in the district championship game. Canton’s catcher Hunter Collins (sophomore), and outfielder Katie Gaus (junior) also earned first team all-district honors.

Rounding out the first team outfield were outfielder Haleigh Miller, a junior; catchers Reagan Winter, a senior from Knox County; and Marissa Buckallew, a sophomore from Schuyler County; and utility player Averi Acton, a sophomore from Brashear.

Three Lady Tigers, junior Madie Bondurant, freshman Kylee Stott, and senior Stevi See, were named second team all-district.

Joining them on the second team were Savannah Mauck a junior and Kinsley Johnson, a freshman and Katie Hamlin, a junior, from Knox County; Abbey Hultz, a sophomore from Canton; Alexa Higgins, a sophomore from Brashear; Rachel Eggers, a junior and Chloe Buckallew, a sophomore from Schuyler County.