by Brian Neal

A rare Thursday night racing event was held at the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, as the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models made a return trip to the track for the first time since 2006. The Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, and Sport Compacts joined the Late Models on this night. This show was made possible with the help of Memphis Bottling, J&J Ag, Brian’s Foundation Repair, and Crop Production Services.

In the MLRA event, Chris Simpson qualified on the outside pole for the 25 lap main event and immediately jumped out front.

He set a blistering pace and walked away from the competition to score his second Lucas Oil MLRA win of the season.

“I seen Jesse miss the bottom and slide through the center,” commented Simpson of his initial charge to the lead. “I got a big run off the top. It’s a good win for us. We needed it. We junked a car last Tuesday. To be able to come out here with a brand new car, last week we kind of struggled, worked on it all day yesterday, put a different fuel cell in it and got it to where the other one was at. It feels just like the other one. Kudos to my guys for everything they do.”

Simpson might not have ended the evening in Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory had it not been for an impromptu practice session offered earlier in the afternoon by track promoter Mike Van Gendren. Simpson took advantage of the opportunity and realized he had a fuel line fitting turned the wrong way. The situation would have likely resulted in a much different outcome for Simpson.

Behind Simpson were Jesse Stovall and Tony Jackson, Jr. completing the top three. Neither ever had a shot to get by Simpson, but had strong performances nonetheless.

One yellow slowed the race on lap twenty when Donnellson, Iowa driver Todd Frank went over turn three.

John Oliver, Jr. picked up the win and the $1,000 top prize in the stock car feature. Jim Redmann was second, Nathan Wood was 3rd, David Brandies was 4th, with Derrick Agee coming home in 5th.

A crash on lap eight cost Memphis driver Austin Howes the lead in the sport mod feature and allowed Jim Gillenwater to claim the win and the $1,000 check in the Sport Mod Feature. Jason McDaniel was 2nd, Carter VanDenBerg was 3rd, Brett Lowry was 4th, with Ethan Braaksma in 5th.

Michael Long took the checkered flag in the 18-lap modified feature. Cayden Carter moved up from his 8th-place start to claim second followed by Jeff Waterman in 3rd, John Emerson in 4th and Bruce Hanford in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Sport Compacts, with Kimberly Abbott and Jake Benischek leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Abbott took advantage of her starting spot to jump out front on lap 1 over Reu and Daniel Fellows. The lead for Abbott only lasted for 1 lap, as Reu slipped under her to take over the top spot on lap 2. While Reu was out front the battle for second went three wide, with Benischek, Abbott and Fellows battling. Benischek would take sole possession of second on lap 4 and then went to work on Reu for the lead. Despite a few challenges from Benischek over the final laps, Brandon Reu claimed the win and the $300 check. Jake Benischek was 2nd, Kimberly Abbott was 3rd, with Daniel Fellows in 4th, and Ron Kibbe rounding out the top 5.

The next event to be held at the Scotland County Speedway will be Friday, July 14th, during the fair.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Thurs, June 1, 2017 – Memphis Bottling, J&J Ag, Brian’s Foundation Repair and Crop Production Services Night

Late Models

ProtectTheHarvest.com A Feature (25 Laps): 1. Chris Simpson 2. Jesse Stovall 3. Tony Jackson Jr 4. Terry Phillips 5. Rodney Sanders 6. Jordan Yaggy 7. JC Wyamn 8. Brent Larson 9. Spencer Diercks 10. Raymond Merrill 11. Dave Eckrich 12. Justin Duty 13. Randy Timms 14. Rickey Frankel 15. Brantlee Gotschall 16. Joseph Gorby 17. Sonny Findling18.Todd Frank 19,. Matt Furman 20. Richard Weber 21. Jeremy Grady

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL 2. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. John Emerson, Waterloo, IA; 5. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 6. Jerad Fuller, Memphis, MO; 7. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 8. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 9. Steve Stewart, Burlington, IA; 10. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 11. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 12. David Brown, Kellogg, IA; 13. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 14. Cory Sauerman, Grimes, IA; 15. Garett Wilson; 16. Kiel Morton, Kirksville, MO; 17. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 18. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 19. Craig Spegal, New London, MO (DNS)

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. John Oliver Jr.,Danville, IA; 2. Jim Redmann, Lockridge, IA; 3. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 4. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 5. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 6. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. Derek Kirkland, Centerville, IA; 8. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 9. Brad Egbert, Bloomfield, IA; 10. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 11. Riley Newton, Bloomfield, IA; 12. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 13. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 14. Chase Exlline, Centerville, IA

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 2. Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA; 3. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA; 5. Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 6. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 7. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 8. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 9. LeRoy Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 10. Jim Walker, Mystic, IA; 11. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 12. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 13. Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO; 14. Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 3. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 4. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 5. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 7. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 8. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 9. Renny McCarty, Farmington, IA; 10. Alyssia Steele, Keokuk, IA