As it turns out, life isn’t going the way I had assumed. Now, understand, I love it very much and really wouldn’t want to be without it. But what surprises me is that I had just figured that by age 69 I would have a better grip on life’s unfoldings. But it simply doesn’t seem to be a-happening.

While I know more facts and even have more experiences, life grows bigger at a faster pace than my understanding. The older I get the behinder I am… about everything! And, I’ll go ahead and mention that at my age it is most challenging to try to learn the new; while simultaneously remembering the things that I learned of the old. (“Where did I leave my keys” seems to be a new ritual.)

Welcome to the World of God. His passion for creativity–which means a consistent and constant supply of new–is more than a hefty challenge to one’s mind and heart. It is devastating. The reason for such an observation is that we students of the Word try to corner Him and yet those very Scriptures clearly declare that if there is one thing not going to happen is for Father to be cornered, labeled, sorted, and filed.

Let His soldiers be outnumbered and He’ll take on thousands more of numbered enemies and beat them silly with the likes of paper plates and wet toothbrushes. The true scenes of God’s Bible battles are too weird to even be noted as weird. You can’t make this stuff up…but He did! He seems to get a kick out of baffling the wise of the world.

Ah, maybe that’s why it lists in First Corinthians 1:26-29 a most stunning few sentences… for us to do what we can to grasp:

“For consider your calling, brethren, that there were not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble; but God has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things which are strong, and the base things of the world and the despised God has chosen, the things that are not, so that He may nullify the things that are, so that no man may boast before God.”

He has chosen the things that are not to nullify the things that are? And we are supposed to explain this by now? That we can’t explain it… is the explanation! Thank. You. God.