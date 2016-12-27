In an effort to support local families in need this holiday season, Shopko customers donated hundreds of pounds of food for Feeding America and thousands of toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. All food items were distributed to community food pantries prior to Thanksgiving, while toys will be donated to Toys for Tots in time for holiday celebrations.

Over the past several weeks, customers have dropped off non-perishable food items and toys at their local Shopko for donation before the holiday season. In addition to the food items collected, Shopko Foundation donated $100,000 to Feeding America to support their network of local foodbanks in Shopko communities across the country.

“We are continually amazed at what those in our communities do for those in need,” said Michelle Hansen, Manager Shopko Foundation. “Thanks to our customers’ generosity, we hope we are able to make the holidays more enjoyable for local residents in need.”

Toys for Tots, an organization Shopko has partnered with for the past 25 years, will be receiving the new, unwrapped toys in time for the holiday season. The toys will be distributed to less fortunate children.

The Memphis Shopko store worked with the local Christmas Wish and Toys Under the Tree ministerial programs that helped provided gifts for local needy families.