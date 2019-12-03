Katie Feeney powers through two Clark County defenders on a drive to the basket during the Lady Tigers’ season opener at Kahoka on November 26th.

Scotland County simply could not find enough ways to put the ball in the basket Tuesday night in Kahoka as the Lady Tigers dropped the 2019-20 season opener to Clark County 48-36.

SCR-I’s pressure defense placed similar stresses on the Lady Indians early on, as nearly four minutes of play went by before the first points of the night came on a Clark County free throw.

Emiley Dial sank one of two free throws with 4:07 left in the first period for the first SCR-I point of the new season. Hannah Feeney scored in the paint on a nice pass by Abby Curry to put the Lady Tigers on top 3-1 with 3:04 left in the first period. Curry and Feeney added three pointers to help Scotland County hold a 9-8 lead after one quarter of play.

Scotland County managed just two field goals in the second period and shot nearly as bad from the free throw line, connecting on just three of 12 attempts from the charity stripe.

Despite the struggles on offense, SCR-I trailed just 22-17 at the half.

Clark County opened the third period on a 5-0 run before Dial scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions. A three pointer by Hannah Feeney followed by a bucket by Curry cut the deficit to three to close the third period with SCR-I trailing 29-26.

Clark County pulled away for good in the fourth period, opening on a 15-2 run. Three pointers by Dial and Aayla Humphrey momentarily turned the momentum back to SCR-I. but the Lady Tigers couldn’t get any more shots to fall, allowing Clark County to hold on for the 48-36 victory.

Scotland County shot just 25% on the night, converting 11 of 43 field goal tries. They weren’t much better from the free throw line, making just eight of 25 free throws (32%).

Hannah Feeney finished with 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals to lead Scotland County. Humphrey and Dial each had eight points and Curry finished with six. Clark County held last year’s leading scorer, senior Micah Cooley, without a point.