How does Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch help children placed in its homes? Learn answers to questions like this one at Shiloh’s open house. Shiloh will hold an open house Saturday, August 25th, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its location southwest of Kahoka, Missouri in Neeper, Missouri.

Tours of the Shiloh homes will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A free, delicious lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, potato chips, and cookies will be served at 12 noon. A program will be at 1 p.m. Shiloh children will be introduced along with Shiloh homeparents and support team. A free-will offering will be collected to help Shiloh’s ministry.

The public is invited to come and enjoy Shiloh’s open house. From Kahoka, Missouri travel south on Highway 81 approximately five miles. Turn west onto Highway D for approximately five miles and see Shiloh Christian School on the right. The open house event will be held beside Shiloh Christian School.

The mission of Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch is to provide Christian homes for abused, neglected, and other at-risk children and to meet the spiritual, educational, social, and physical needs of each child.

Married Christian couples known as “homeparents” reside in the Shiloh homes and care for the youth. Over 200 children have become Christians at the Ranch to date.

Shiloh is a set of six full-time homes, two relief homes for a capacity of 60 children. Ages of children placed at Shiloh range from birth to 15 years.

A copy of Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch’s latest financial report may be obtained by writing to Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch, 601 N. Center Street, Shelbina, MO 63468 and 573-588-2191. Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch was formed in Missouri. Registration with Missouri does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation.