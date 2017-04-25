The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 29, 2017.

Expired or no longer needed prescription drugs can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office on the north end of the lower floor of the Courthouse in Memphis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the Sheriff’s Office will take medications all year long, this day and time focuses awareness about disposing of medications in a environmentally safe way.

Having a dedicated disposal date also assists with eliminating the potential for abuse or accidental ingestion by an adult or child who has not been prescribed the medication.

All medications are eligible to be taken back with the exception of inhalers or aerosol-propelled medications, or any kinds of needles or “sharp?. api-pens (epinephrine injectors) can be accepted only if they are in a box.

Spring clean the medicine cabinet knowing you have place to go with what you no longer want or need!