Greg Shelley, Scotland County Farm Bureau insurance agency sales manager, achieved membership on the Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Companies’ Health Applications Pyramid.  Shelley is one of the company’s top agents qualifying for the award this year.    Mike Voiles, Senior Director of Life Company and Brokerage for Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, made the presentation during the company’s All Star Conference.     The conference was held March 1-2 at Chateau on the Lake, Branson.