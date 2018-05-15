MARTIN, TN – A Scotland County resident was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement held May 5, 2018, in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus in Martin, Tennessee.
Shelby Ann Westhoff of Memphis graduated from the western Tennessee school, which offers 17 different undergraduate degrees programs and more than 100 academic areas of study.
