Watson took over the post in August of this year, taking over for Monica March who filled a similar vacancy at the Kirksville Post Office.

Watson, a graduate of Schuyler County High School, has been with the United States Postal Service since 2012. She began in December of that year as a city carrier on Unionville.

She worked her way up the ranks and eventually became post master of the Unionville Post Office before taking the promotion to Memphis in 2019.

Since taking office, Watson has begun working with patrons on mail box relocations.

“Basically we have asked some patrons to relocate their mail boxes to the opposite side of the roadway,” she explained. “This is something that is mandated due to route changes.”

Watson noted that the changes haven’t been 100% popular with all patrons, but added she appreciated the cooperation of the community as most customers have understood the need for the changes based on the route adjustments.

The new post master has also been active in working with customers on upkeep and maintenance of mail receptacles in an effort to streamline delivery as insure the safety of delivery personnel.

Since taking over the Memphis Office, Watson has already hosted a community event, featuring the sale of special commemorative stamps to help raise money as part of breast cancer awareness.

“That sort of came together at the last minute,” she said. “We hope to continue such activities in the future to enhance community involvement. Right now we are hoping to put together something in time for Christmas.”