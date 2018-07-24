MARSHALL – Dr. Bonnie Humphrey, president of Missouri Valley College, has announced the 2018 Presidential Scholars. The requirements for this honor are a 3.9 or higher grade point average for both the fall and spring semesters.
Claire Shannan of Memphis was named to the list.
