MARSHALL – Dr. Bonnie Humphrey, president of Missouri Valley College, has announced the 2018 Presidential Scholars. The requirements for this honor are a 3.9 or higher grade point average for both the fall and spring semesters.

Claire Shannan of Memphis was named to the list.

