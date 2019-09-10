The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, MO on August 13, 2019. The meeting was called to order by President, Barbara Blessing.

Those attending enjoyed a delicious salad made by Angela Neese and Amy Ahrens.

Linda Marlowe, in absence of Treasurer Jeannie Childress, gave the Treasurer’s report.

Michele Drummond talked about doing an Inspirational Shop Hop. This sounds very interesting.

Jo Ann Shultz from the Challenge committee informed the guild ladies about the New Challenge Quilt which will be a Moon Glow Quilt. The pattern is by Jinny Beyer.

Next month, our program will be on Discharge Dying and will be presented by Barbara Clark.

It was decided to give a quilt to the Mary Cochran benefit.

The Retreat committee gave information about the Fall Retreat being planned for October.

Those showing projects were: Debbie Payne, Susan Chidester, Doris Blake, and Barbara Blessing.

Others attending were: Debbie Kittle, Joyce McGoldrick, Elaine Burkholder, Linda Koser, Lora Eggleston, Jeannie Mayfield, Treva Wittstock, Ellen Farnsworth, Karen Farnsworth, Tina Newcomb, Mary Creek, and Jill Wilson.

Submitted by Tina M. Newcomb