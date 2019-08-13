The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met on July 9th at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, MO. Refreshments were served by Lora Eggleston, Elaine Burkholder, and Linda Marlowe. The food was enjoyed by all.

Barbara Blessing, President, called the meeting to order and Treva Wittstock took roll call with 19 members present.

Meeting minutes were approved and Jeannie Childress gave the Treasurer’s report. Since we are staring a new year, committee was announced.

From last year’s guild, we did a mystery quilt. Those who finished their beautiful quilts and brought them in to share were Barbara Blessing, Joyce McGoldrick, and Doris Blake.

Next, we had a Show & Tell from other projects and those showing were Jeannie Childress, Doris Blake, Connie Barnes, Barbara Clark, and Barbara Blessing. We definitely have some extremely talented ladies in our group.

Finally, we divided up into our committees and had meetings to plan events for the next year.

Others in attendance were Joann Shultz, Jill Wilson, Debbie Payne, Michelle Drummond, Lynettia Overhulser, Linda Koser, Amy Ahrens, Susan Chidester, Tina M Newcomb, and Debbie Kittle.

The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be August 13th at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, MO.