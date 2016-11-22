The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met November 8, 2016 at the Memphis UMC. Mary Creek and Angela Neese provided the refreshments. President Tina Newcomb called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The Raffle Bag drawing was held. The Program Committee then introduced Connie Douvier and she spoke about the Project Linus program. It started in 1995 in Denver, Colorado. There are now 400 chapters. The Headquarters is in Kansas City, MO. Six million blankets have been given – 9,000 by her chapter alone. (This includes the Iowa line to Columbia, MO and the Mississippi River to Princeton and Bethany. They do local needs first and always use new fabric and yarn. There will be a Sew Day on February 18 at the Moose Lodge in Kirksville, MO from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

The minutes were read by Treva and then approved. Roll call was our birthstone. Two guests, Jenn Manchester and Brenda Ryan, were introduced. The treasurer’s report was given and approved.

Activities Committee discussed fund-raising and handed out a questionnaire. We were also given our invitations to the Christmas party.

Challenges Committee asked that those with Christmas projects made from scraps and selvedges please show them.

Publicity Committee says our T-shirts are ordered.

The Retreat Committee says the fall retreat was GREAT. From the fall-themed quilt blocks made there, a drawing was held and the winners were Barb Krummel, Pat McCleland and Ellen Farnsworth. The Charity Committee showed some of the finished quilts.

Old Business: Still need the snowmen blocks.

Show & Tell: those showing projects were Karen Farnsworth, Barbara Blessing, Betty Duncan, Brenda Ekland, Liz Reel, Michelle Drummond and Jeannie Childress.

The meeting was then adjourned.

The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met October 11, 2016 at the Memphis UMC. Refreshments were provided by Carolyn Schmitter, Debbie Kittle and Virginia Hoyal. President Tina Newcomb called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The Raffle Bag winner was Lora Eggleston. Minutes were read and approved.

Communications: There will be a quilt show in Trenton, Mo. October 14, 15 and 16. The treasurer’s report was presented and approved.

The Activities Committee reminded us that the shop hop will be Saturday, October 15 and the bus will be leaving Memphis at 6:44 a.m. sharp. They then drew for the Quilt Block Raffle and our winners were Shelby Easley and Virginia Kennedy. Good job, ladies!

The Challenges Committee talked about using scraps and selvedges in some of our projects. We were challenged to make a Christmas project with scraps or selvedges to bring to the November meeting. Susan handed out animal buttons for our “All Creatures Great and Small” challenge.

The Program Committee announced that Connie Douvier will present our November program and talk about Linus Quilt projects.

There was no report from the Charity Committee.

The Publicity Committee brought ideas for this year”s T-shirt design. All voted on their favorite and Design #4 was the winner.

The Retreat Committee has 24 signed up for the October 22 retreat at the Memphis Fire Station. Bonnie Dudley, a quilt historian, will be the guest speaker. There will be a class on paper piecing and English paper piecing. Please bring fall-colored fabric for a retreat project. The committee will have patterns. Soup and beverage will be provided; bring desserts or finger foods.

The Membership Committee announced that all dues have been paid.

Old Business: There are still six snowman blocks that have not been turned in – if you have one of them, please bring to the November meeting.

New Business: Discussion was held on having a quilt raffle as a fund raiser. It was tabled at this time. The Activities committee volunteered to come up with some other fund-raising ideas.

There were no trouble-shooting problems.

Show and Tell: Brenda Ekland, Jan Bryant, Ellen Farnsworth, Karen Farnsworth and Jan Morrow all brought projects to show.

The meeting was then adjourned.

Submitted by Betty Duncan