The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met at the Memphis United Methodist Church Tuesday evening, September 13th. After delicious refreshments served by Linda Koser, Michele Drummond and Debbie Payne, President Tina Newcomb called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

Liz Reel, of the program committee, introduced Marci Prose from Ottumwa, IA. She gave a very interesting and informative program on Weighted Blankets. Her group, “Sharing the Weight”, makes weighted blankets that work wonders for autistic children and even adults with Alzheimer’s Disease. This group provides the pattern and materials (if desired) for anyone willing to make these blankets. She distributes them world-wide and at this time has a waiting list of over 4,000 people wanting them. The guild agreed to look into making some.

The raffle drawing was then held and the winner was Debbie Kittle.

Roll call was “Your Favorite Book.”

The minutes from August were read and approved.

Communications: Jeannie Childress read a letter introducing “Little Blessing Retreat Center” in Cameron, Missouri; Betty Duncan had received eight free tickets to the Des Moines Quilt Show in October and they were given to those wanting to attend; Randi York told of the Green Acres Retreat to be held September 30 and October 1.

Jeannie gave the treasurer’s report.

Activities committee distributed the Quiltless Quilt Blocks for our 50/50 drawing.

The Shop Hop will be October 15 and $5.00 was collected to lock in your space. We will leave from the Memphis square at 7:00 a.m. sharp.

We got good feedback from our quilt show at Memphis Mercantile during Antique Days.

Sarah Myers’s Jelly Roll Quilt and Betty Duncan’s Peace Cottage Quilt received the most votes for Viewer’s Choice.

The challenge committee reiterated their agenda for this year with Selvedge Tips presented next month.

Our fall retreat will be October 22nd and they have an exciting day planned. There will be tutorials on paper-piecing, a guest speaker with a trunk show and Fall Color Quilt Blocks to be made.

Lastly, Show & Tell was held. I got so excited looking at everything members brought that I forgot to write names down. You know who you are and your quilts were wonderful.

Submitted by Betty Duncan